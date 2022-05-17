ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Murder victim identified in S Connor shooting, 2nd victim critical as Joplin PD seek dark colored vehicle

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — Capt Williams Davis of the Joplin PD releases more information regarding the shooting Monday evening at 5th and Connor that left one man dead

“The deceased victim in this case has been positively identified as Kenneth Jay Mathews, age 46 of Joplin. Investigators have exhausted all attempts at next of kin notifications,” Capt Davis states.

An autopsy for Matthews is scheduled for Friday, May 20, in Ozark, Missouri.

Capt Davis emphasized they do not have anyone in custody regarding the shooting. The suspect(s) fled the area in a dark colored passenger vehicle.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Joplin Police Dept (417) 623-3131.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

