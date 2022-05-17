ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Arrest made in Highway 150 shooting

By Daniel Fair
 4 days ago

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Milford, Kansas, man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place on Highway 150 in Chase County last Friday.

38-year-old Eric McClure was arrested on Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. by Emporia police officers after being released from a hospital in Emporia.

McClure was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and circumvention of an ignition interlock device.

Police say on May 13, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) was investigating a shooting that left one person, a passenger in a vehicle on Highway 150, injured.

Another victim dies after Saturday’s crashes on Kellogg

Investigating KBI agents said that it appears four men were carpooling to work from Emporia, heading west toward McPherson. They were passing a black Ford Explorer that appeared broken down on the side of the road when the occupants of the vehicle heard loud bangs.

The right rear passenger realized that he had been shot.

Law enforcement examined the Ford Explorer and found it unoccupied, so they began searching the pasture area around the highway. They found McClure lying face down and unconscious in a creek. They administered Naloxone, which revived him.

Following the arrest, McClure was booked into the Lyon County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing.

