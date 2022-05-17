ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State football to play LSU, Florida in primetime on ABC 27 this fall

By WTXL Digital Staff
wtxl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team will play two regular season games against Southeastern Conference teams this fall on national broadcast television exclusively on ABC 27 in the Tallahassee, Thomasville and Valdosta television market (Big Bend and southwest Georgia). The Florida State...

www.wtxl.com

wtxl.com

Blazer Baseball Season Ends in 9-3 Loss to No. 2 Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (vstateblazers.com) — The Valdosta State baseball team scored early, but a big sixth inning from No. 2-ranked Tampa proved to be too much to overcome in a 9-3 loss in the losers' bracket of the NCAA South Region #1 pod Saturday afternoon. The Blazers end the season with a 31-16 record, while Tampa improved to 42-11. VSU, who was the "home team" for the game, retired the Spartans in order in the first and junior Bryson Gandy drew a walk to begin the bottom half of the first and moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a great bunt single from junior Ryan Romano. Gandy tried to steal home but was thrown out at the plate for the first out. A walk to senior EJ Doskow followed as Tampa went to the bullpen in favor of Nick Long, replacing starter Braydon Nelson. Another wild pitch followed putting Doskow and Romano in position and junior Orlando Adams hit a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead, plating Romano. VSU was unable to do further damage in the inning.
TAMPA, FL
wtxl.com

Teen wearing earbuds hit by train while walking on tracks

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old Florida girl was critically injured when a train struck her as she walked along the tracks. The conductor told a 911 dispatcher that the train hit a “juvenile trespasser” Monday afternoon. Edgewater police say the impact threw the teen...
EDGEWATER, FL

