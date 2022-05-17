Florida State football to play LSU, Florida in primetime on ABC 27 this fall

TAMPA, Fla. (vstateblazers.com) — The Valdosta State baseball team scored early, but a big sixth inning from No. 2-ranked Tampa proved to be too much to overcome in a 9-3 loss in the losers' bracket of the NCAA South Region #1 pod Saturday afternoon. The Blazers end the season with a 31-16 record, while Tampa improved to 42-11. VSU, who was the "home team" for the game, retired the Spartans in order in the first and junior Bryson Gandy drew a walk to begin the bottom half of the first and moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a great bunt single from junior Ryan Romano. Gandy tried to steal home but was thrown out at the plate for the first out. A walk to senior EJ Doskow followed as Tampa went to the bullpen in favor of Nick Long, replacing starter Braydon Nelson. Another wild pitch followed putting Doskow and Romano in position and junior Orlando Adams hit a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead, plating Romano. VSU was unable to do further damage in the inning.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO