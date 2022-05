It was Day 2 of the Nebraska state track and field meet Thursday. Athletes from all over the state looking to make their mark. All eyes were on Jaylen Lloyd as he was going for 4 individual golds. Lloyd would get number 2 in the long jump, but not the all-class gold. The Omaha central senior with a chance for 4 Class A individual gold medals which hasn't been done since 1952. It was a great race in the 100 as Lloyd edged Malachi Coleman of Lincoln East by four hundreths of a second. Lloyd wins in 10.54 seconds,

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO