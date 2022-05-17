ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

Potter County man indicted for late February shooting

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQYQa_0fhHUhV500

Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect that the charge was for murder.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County District Court have indicted Leontre Hayes 18, for charges related to murder after a late February shooting in northeast Amarillo.

According to the indictment from Potter County, Hayes was indicted late last month for “Murder” after allegedly shooting Serenity Janae Flores in an incident that occurred in the 3200 block of Mesa Verde on Feb. 23.

When officers from the Amarillo Police Department arrived at the scene, Hayes allegedly led them to Flores, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com. Flores was then taken to the hospital where she died. Hayes was initially booked into the Potter County Jail for murder.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County officials ask for help finding suspected ‘serial arsonist’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Randall County Fire Department (FCFD) are asking for help to locate a suspected serial arsonist who they said is believed to be connected to multiple fires in Randall County. According to RCSO reports, officers believe the suspect is involved in several […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
thepampanews.com

One arrested for theft of service

• Zachary Lee Mears, 42, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for failure to identify fugitive from justice- refuse to give, blue warrant- parole violation and bond surrender- failure to appear. • Gordon Wade Ragan, 25, Pampa, was arrested by PPD on a blue warrant and evading arrest/detention. •...
PAMPA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Potter County, TX
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Potter County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Police searching for missing Texline woman last heard from in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. According to a news release from the department, 23-year-old Miranda Jasmine Montanez, a Texline resident, was reported missing through the Amarillo Police Department on April 26. She reportedly made contact with a family member […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pampa corrections officer dies of COVID-19

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) announced that an officer with the Jordan Unit in Pampa, 39-year-old Jade Drennan, died on Thursday from complications with COVID-19. According to the TDCJ, Drennan had been with the department for two years in Pampa. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 22, and […]
PAMPA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 shot in Thursday morning fight in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Thursday morning shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries in northwest Amarillo. According to a news release, officers were called to the 100 block of north Belleview Street around 5:39 a.m. Thursday on a call of a fight. Officers were told […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#County Jail#Violent Crime#Mesa Verde
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police identify person found at city waste facility Thursday

Update (12:20 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department identified the person found Thursday morning on a solid waste truck as 42-year-old Linda Michelle Mesza-Ray. Officers said the incident remains under investigation. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that it is investigating a body found Thursday morning on a solid […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police: Man wanted for stealing search and rescue dogs last seen in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man wanted out of Carlsbad, New Mexico for stealing a vehicle with three search and rescue dogs on board. According to the Texas Association for Crime Stoppers, Theodore “Ted” Maher, also known as Jon Green, was last seen in Amarillo on May 13. The last sighting of him, the stolen SUV and the dogs was on I-40 eastbound.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgncnewsnow.com

Shooting Incident Early Thursday Morning

At 5:39 on Thursday morning, the Amarillo Police Department was called out to a fight on the 100 block of North Bellview. Officers were told a female victim had been shot with life-threatening injuries and had already been taken to the hospital. The shooter was known to the victim and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police: Missing woman found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a woman thought to be missing last week has now been found. APD said 25-year-old Ashley Nichole Crumbley came into the police department and spoke with Special Victims detectives. Officials said Crumbley is safe and no longer a missing person.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Another Person Found in an Amarillo Dumpster

Amarillo has some crazy things happening these days. I mean seriously, this is one of those things where you go, "are you serious?" The Amarillo Police Department responded to a call Thursday morning, May 19th. The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Collection station discovered a body on a solid waste truck. As of this time, the APD has not released the name of the deceased because they have not been able to notify the next of kin. The case is still under investigation.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Woman indicted for February murder in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a complaint filed by the Potter County District Clerk, Jameeka Monique Bates, 25, was indicted on charges in connection with the shooting death of an Amarillo man. MyHighPlains.com previously reported that Bates was arrested and charged with murder in February after the shooting death of Amon Morgan, 26 in […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy