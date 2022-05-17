ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclist hit by car going 50 mph reunited with Orlando firefighters credited with saving his life

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Orlando firefighters The crew of Engine 7 and Rescue 7 were honored Tuesday for their quick response after witnesses reported to 911 that they saw a bicyclist get knocked 25 feet through the air off his bike on Feb. 19. (Orlando Fire Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paul Kidder doesn’t remember the moment a car hit him going more than 50 mph along Colonial Drive. But he said he’ll never forget the men who helped put him back together, saving his life.

The crew of Engine 7 and Rescue 7 were honored Tuesday for their quick response after witnesses reported to 911 that they saw Kidder get knocked 25 feet through the air off his bike on Feb. 19.

Firefighters said Kidder was unconscious and barely breathing when they arrived near the intersection of Colonial Drive and John Young Parkway.

Firefighters stabilized Kidder as best as they could within three minutes, and at Orlando Health six minutes later.

“If you guys hadn’t done what you’d done, I would not be here today. I would not be walking,” Kidder told firefighters during Tuesday’s ceremony.

“You got me to the hospital. You saved my life. Thank you.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
