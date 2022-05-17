ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TN

Marion County News’ graduation special section in May 17, 2022 edition

By David Riley
Cover picture for the articleKimball, Tenn. – Following several decades of tradition, the Marion County News published its 2022 Graduation Keepsake special section. The section aims to celebrate the high school graduates of the class of 2022 for Whitwell High School, Richard Hardy Memorial School, South Pittsburg High School, North Jackson High School, and Marion...

Tiger Stripes: WHS Student Column

If you asked for a description of what high school is like from a student’s perspective you would most likely receive varying responses. Some would say that their high school years hold the best aspects of their lives while others would argue the complete opposite. A freshman might note that it is an exciting time period because of the new found freedom and wild pep rallies. A sophomore might claim that it is comfortable. They may add that they knew their way around, but were still unaware of what their years as an upperclassmen would hold. A junior may conclude that high school is pure stress. They would be thinking back to their countless days prepping for big tests and the many late night study sessions. If you asked a senior though, you would get a little bit different of a response. Their times of high school fun, comfort, and stress are soon coming to an end. Their senior year, although filled with new events and experiences, is more of a time of reflection. They may think back to the great times they had during elementary school “Fun Day” riding horses and getting their faces painted. They would go on to remember the heartache that came with making and losing friends as they got older and moved onto middle school. Today’s seniors might even mourn the high school years they missed out on due to covid. They would realize that through it all though, they grew as individuals. They see that time has flown by with a blink of an eye, but their development has been slow and tedious. Some may make known that they never want to go back, but there will always be one aspect of high school that they hold onto and cherish. They will reminisce because whether they believe it now or not, these years are times they will look back on and grow from.
WHITWELL, TN
