Two new photography exhibits are showing at the Da Vinci Art Alliance at 704 Catharine St. INSCAPE: Landscapes of the Self by Sara Allen, as well as Found and Made, a collaboration by photographer Howard Brunner and sculpture artist Carol Wisker, opened simultaneously on May 4 at the Da Vinci Art Alliance and will be available for a video walkthrough in the coming days.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 12 DAYS AGO