Massachusetts approves additional pandemic EBT funds for kids under 6

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – The Massachusetts pandemic EBT program released additional funds for eligible families with children under 6 years old.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced that Massachusetts received $30 million in federal funds to provide Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to more than 72,000 children and their families. Children who were unable to attend childcare due to COVID-related absences are eligible.

Nearly 500,000 children in Massachusetts eligible for additional food assistance

Eligible Massachusetts’ families will receive a retroactive P-EBT payment of $37 per month for September 2021 through November 2021 on June 25, 2022. Information on P-EBT payments for December 2021 through June 2022 childcare days will be announced soon on MAp-EBT.org .

The federal program (P-EBT) was established in April 2020 when schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program was extended through the 2021-2022 school year to provide free or reduced-priced school meals.

“The Baker-Polito Administration has pursued all available federal flexibilities and tools to support children and families impacted by the economic fallout from the pandemic. This P-EBT plan approval adds another critical tool to the Commonwealth’s effort to leverage federal funds, promote food security, and provide additional food assistance to young children and their families,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

“P-EBT has proven to be an effective resource during the COVID-19 pandemic to help families directly purchase healthy, culturally appropriate food and support our local food retailers and their employees,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan. “The Commonwealth’s continuation of P-EBT for families with children receiving SNAP will support our youngest learners, for whom access to nutritious food is vital for healthy growth and development.”

