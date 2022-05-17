ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

AG Rutledge urges Federal Trade Commission to authorize Tractor Supply and Orscheln Farm & Home merger

By Jeff Smithpeters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge co-led a seven-state letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) urging the approval of the merger between Tractor Supply Company and Orscheln Farm & Home. The coalition’s letter explains how the merger will benefit...

Comments / 8

Deidra
3d ago

Yeah let's merge companies so there's less competition and they can dictate prices. Bravo.

