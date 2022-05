The Toledo Humane Society (THS) has reached capacity, and there are still so many pets in our community in need of help. With it being “kitten season”, the calls come in daily from Good Samaritan’s who find orphaned kittens, pregnant, and nursing cats in need of our immediate help, in addition to the number of pets who come in through owner surrenders and our cruelty department each day. This has left THS with little to no room to accept animals without appointments at this time. They ask that our community be patient as they navigate these challenging times.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO