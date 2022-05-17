ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Biden doubtful Congress can pass new gun laws: ‘It’s going to be very difficult’

By Finn Hoogensen
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Mpvg_0fhHSXh700

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – President Joe Biden said it will be “very difficult” for Congress to pass new gun control laws and that there is very little executive action he can do at this time to address gun violence in America.

Biden’s comments came while he was in Buffalo Tuesday visiting the site of the racially motivated mass shooting that killed ten people and injured three others at a Tops supermarket over the weekend. Biden visited a memorial at the site of the attack and met with the families of the victims.

Photos: President Biden visits Buffalo after mass shooting

Biden delivered a speech at the Delavan-Grider Community Center in Buffalo where he denounced white supremacy as a “poison” and condemned the racist ideologies that contributed to the shooter’s motivations.

Biden spoke with reporters at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport before boarding Air Force One back to Washington. Biden was asked if there were any executive orders he could issue to address gun violence or whether he thought there was a renewed opportunity for Congress to pass new gun reforms in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo.

Buffalo attack calls for ‘national response’ on gun control, NY Gov. Hochul says

“Not much on executive action. I’ve got to convince the Congress that we should go back to what I passed years ago,” Biden told reporters. “It’s going to be very difficult. Very difficult. But I’m not going to give up trying.”

“We have enough laws on the books to deal with what’s going on now,” Biden continued. “We just have to deal with it. Look, part of what the country has to do is look in the mirror and face the reality. We have a problem with domestic terror. It’s real.”

Eleven of the 13 people shot during Saturday’s Tops mass shooting were Black. Payton Gendron, 18, was arrested at the supermarket and charged with murder after the rampage. Prior to the attack, Gendron allegedly posted an online manifesto taking credit for the violence in the name of white supremacy.

‘White supremacist terrorism’: Inside the Buffalo shooter’s diatribe

“White supremacy is a poison, it’s a poison, it really is, running through our body politic. It’s been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes. No more. I mean no more,” Biden said in his speech in Buffalo Tuesday.

“We need to say as clearly and forcefully as we can, the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America,” the president said. “Silence is complicity, we cannot remain silent.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Elections
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

The threat of white supremacy in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost immediately after the 18-year-old male shot 13 people, killing 10 was apprehended, authorities in Buffalo made clear he was acting as, what they call, a “lone wolf”. He came in from Conklin, New York – nearly a four-hour drive – but a team...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's policies, rhetoric under fire after N.Y., Dallas shootings

SAN ANTONIO — Even before a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, Latino legislators had warned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about his anti-immigrant rhetoric. Almost three years since that tragic day that ended the lives of 23 people — and as Buffalo, New York, mourns the racially motivated shooting deaths of 10 people — Abbott’s election-year rhetoric and activities are coming under fire.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WIBX 950

Gun Shop Owner in Upstate Who Sold to Mass Shooter Speaks Out

“He didn’t stand out,” he said of the teen. “Because if he did, I would’ve never sold him the gun." - NY Post. The gun shop owner in Upstate New York who sold the firearm to the teenager accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend spoke about the incident expressing shock and disbelief after learning the news.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Possible social media threats in Buffalo under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Threats on social media sent local law enforcement agencies in Buffalo on an investigation yesterday. According to WKBW, around 4:30 p.m. Monday the Erie County District Attorney's Office said there were no credible threats to the public but the investigation was ongoing. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy