This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National Bike Month is celebrated across North America in May. For the 10th consecutive year, The Woodlands also will be celebrating this growing tradition with a myriad of fun events throughout the month, for cyclists of all ages and abilities. The highlight of May’s bike events was “Bike The Woodlands Day” on Saturday at Northshore Park. The event featured exhibitors including local bike shops, bicycle clubs and other supporters of Bike Month. The event will also featured maintenance demonstrations, bike safety information, children’s activities, a kids’ bike rodeo, food trucks, live music and more.

