ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy baseball falls to UAB in home finale

By Josh Boutwell
Troy Messenger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Troy Trojans baseball team hosted the UAB Blazers for an in-state tangle in Troy’s final home game of the season on Tuesday but ultimately lost by a score of 10-8. Troy played in front of a packed Riddle-Pace Field, which included students from Troy Elementary School in attendance, as well....

www.troymessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Messenger

Troy basketball lands Georgia State guard

The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team landed a transfer commitment from Georgia State guard Nelson Phillips on Thursday, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-3-inch guard comes to Troy after spending the past three seasons at Georgia State, where he was one of the school’s top players prior to a knee injury. In the 2019-2020 season, Phillips averaged eight points and four rebounds per game. Phillips suffered a torn MCL during the 2020-2021 season and missed the entirety of the year. In 2021-2022 he came back and averaged eight points and three rebounds this past season, as well.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Trojans knock off 7A Generals in Spring Classic

Charles Henderson football coach Quinn Hambrite came into the 2022 Spring Football Classic on Friday wanting to see his team compete and they did that and more as the Trojans bested the Class 7A R.E. Lee Generals by a score of 24-13. Hambrite said he wanted an opponent for the...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Trojans land big transfer quarterback

Ever since the end of spring, Troy football coach Jon Sumrall has said that the Trojans would be adding a quarterback to the roster this offseason and on Wednesday they landed a big one – figuratively and literally – in former Utah gunslinger Peter Costelli. The former four-star...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike County gears up for Purple and White Game

The Pike County Bulldogs are heading down the final stretch of spring practices and will close out with a Purple and White scrimmage on Friday. New Pike County head coach Mark Hurt is excited about an increase in player numbers this spring as he and his staff begin to implement their offense and defense.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
City
Troy, AL
Troy Messenger

The Arboretum Trail: From then to now ….

Dr. Wayne Adams, a professor in the Biology Department, was instrumental in having the Arboretum developed. He used the area with his classes, and did some of the first plantings of new species on the property. He worked with President Ralph Adams to designate the property as an Arboretum in May of 1987.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

TPD honors fallen officers

Officers from the Troy Police Department gathered on Wednesday to honor the department’s fallen officers as well as fallen officers with ties to the department. This year’s ceremony marked the 44th time officers have observed this annual remembrance. National Police Week is held each year in May, with the TPD holding an annual ceremony to honor the officers that made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

The rebirthing of a nature sanctuary in a city

In the distance, there were sounds of a city. The hum of traffic, the occasional honking of horns. Voices and a boom box. But, just down the trail, the sounds of Mother Nature hushed - the chatter of squirrels, the singing of birds, the humming of bees, rustling in the brush. And, then there were voices. Excited voices. Troy University Professor Dr. Alvin Diamond, Jonathan Miller, a lecturer and biologist; Rose Horn, a graduate student; and volunteers Clark Harris and Joshua Bailey were just where they wanted to be and doing exactly what they want to do – bringing back the beauty of and purpose for the Troy University Arboretum. The Arboretum is a treasure for the university, the city of Troy and all who will come to enjoy the “fruits” of Mother Nature. That was the consensus of the group. “And the Arboretum has been left to linger too long.” The Arboretum has recently been returned to the university’ biology department and efforts are underway to bring the 75-acre Arboretum back to where it has been and beyond. A $5,000 grant from Bass Pro Shop was seed money for the projects that are underway including the replacement of the deck on the education complex building. The roof is also in need of repair. “The plan is to get the facility usable again,” Diamond said. “It can be useful for schools, for groups including the Pike County Treasure Forest, master gardeners. The interest of the volunteers is not limited to but focuses on the pond. “We’d like to clear around the pond. It’s great view when you can see it,” Josh said. “We’ve been out on the water a few times but we want to get canoes back out on the pond.” The arboretum includes walking trails that total under six miles but only one mile is now open. “A lot of debris has to be cleared and it includes a lot of big logs,” Clark said. “Dr. Diamond said the logs will probably be used to line the trails rather than trying to remove them.” Rose is in graduate school, mainly due to her interest in the restoration of the arboretum. “This is such a great place with all kinds of wildlife and vegetation,” she said. “I want to be a part of bringing the arboretum back to life and making it a destination for those who enjoy nature.” For Miller, the arboretum will be a place for students to come to learn and to enjoy and for the community as well. “More classes can be taught out here and we can also have labs, “Miller said. “There are many teaching and learning opportunities that will be available, not just for university students, but high school and elementary students and also the community.” Diamond said the arboretum is a natural park in the midst of a busy city. “It’s a place where people can come to enjoy nature in many different ways, alone or with others,” he said. “We are excited about the progress that is being made and the many opportunities the arboretum will offer our community.”
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy BOE approves personnel actions

At the May 16 Troy City Schools Board of Education meeting, the school board approved a number of personnel actions listed below. Toni Branson, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective May 27);. Roderick Burden, I.S.S. aide, Troy Elementary (effective April 29);. LIdnsey Fannin, bookkeeper, Troy Elementary (effective June 24);. Retirements:. Elaine...
TROY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy Trojans#Uab Blazers#Home Game#Uab#Troy Elementary School#Tes#The National Anthem
Troy Messenger

No alcoholic beverages sold in Brundidge election day

On voting day, no alcohol beverages can be sold in the City of Brundidge. According to The Code of Ordinances City of Brundidge, Alabama Sec. 3-38. On election day, it shall be unlawful for any retailer to sell, furnish or give away malt or brewed beverages on the day of any federal state, county or municipal election or on the date of any primary election held for the nomination of any federal, state, county or municipal officer until after the time fixed by law for the closing of the polling places.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Troy Messenger

Update on 2021 Gold Mine murder

In an update from the 2021 murder of Andre Liddell Thompson at Gold Mine Entertainment, the case has now been sent to a grand jury. Xavier Quantez Edwards, 27 of Troy, was arrested for the murder of Thompson in November of 2021. Troy Police responded to a report of a man shot at Gold Mine Entertainment on Oct. 23, 2021 at the 200 Block of U.S. Highway 231. The victim had been taken to Troy Regional Medical Center by a private car by the time police arrived.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Brundidge honors city’s police officers

As an event of National Police Week, the Brundidge City Council honored the city’s police force with a luncheon at Brundidge Station on Thursday. On behalf of the citizens of Brundidge, Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to the police officers who “are courageous in their desire and efforts to protect and serve.”
BRUNDIDGE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy