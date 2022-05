I live on Emerson Road in Carmel and have lived there for 42 years. I wanted to see the process moved forward to remove (City Councilor) Bruce (Kimball). It’s sad he’s had a stroke, but he has not served us for 1 1/2 years. This is taxation without representation! We have a process to do this for the president of the U.S., but it is not being done for a city councilor?

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO