Authorities identify Tri-Cities man killed by train on Sunday

The 40-year-old man who died after being struck by a train in Pasco on Sunday has been identified, according to the Franklin County coroner.

Nathan William Murphy is believed to have been crossing the tracks underneath the overpass on Ainsworth Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. when an eastbound train hit him, according to dispatch reports and Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.

While investigators knew who the man was, they delayed releasing his name because they were having trouble finding his family.

The coroner’s office is conducting blood tests for Murphy, though McGary has ruled that the death was accidental, he said.

Murphy most recently lived in Kennewick, according to public records.