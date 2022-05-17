ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Researchers testing ‘smart pacifier’ to track, relay NICU baby stats

By Giles Bruce
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Researchers in the United States and South Korea are testing a prototype of a “smart pacifier” they hope will improve the care of babies in neonatal intensive care units. The pacifier would track...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Georgia Health
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicu#Pacifier#Biosensors
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

LeanTaaS Announces June Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit in Partnership with Becker’s Healthcare

Join health system leaders and industry SMEs to discuss achieving ROI from AI-based solutions for system wide impact. May 19, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced the next event in its Transform series. Hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, the third virtual Transform Summit will take place June 7-8, 2022 with a thematic focus on AI. The two-day program will connect over 1,000 attendees with health system executives, technology leaders, and industry experts to discuss how hospitals across the U.S. use AI and predictive and prescriptive analytics tools to solve critical challenges arising from case backlogs, provider burnout and staffing shortages, and increased patient wait times.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Computer Science
beckershospitalreview.com

Imaging dye shortage 'one of biggest risks' since onset of COVID-19

The GE Healthcare contrast dye shortage resulting from the COVID-19 lockdowns in China has experts concerned about supplies in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported May 19. The company says it’s "working to return to full capacity as soon as local authorities allow" and the plant is now back at 50 percent capacity, according to Bloomberg.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

'Equity isn't just a buzzword,' digital health alliance leader says

A first-of-its-kind digital health coalition is coming together to address health disparities. The Digital Health for Equitable Health Alliance seeks to leverage telemedicine, wearables, artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a more equitable healthcare system, the coalition said. "Equity isn't just a buzzword — it's a critical movement that...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 admissions increased 24% this week: 9 CDC findings

The nation is now reporting more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases daily as hospitalizations continue to rise nationwide, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published May 20. Nine findings:. Cases. 1. As of May 18, the nation's seven-day case average was 101,130, an 18.8 percent increase from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 new long COVID-19 study findings

Recent studies on long COVID-19 have quantified the infection's effect on the brain and offered more information on how long symptoms may last. Here are three studies on long COVID-19 Becker's has covered since May 4, starting with the most recent:. 1. Seventy-five percent of patients with post-COVID-19 conditions weren't...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Colorado requires hospitals to establish nurse staffing committees

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law May 18 that requires hospitals to establish a nurse staffing committee by Sept. 1. The staffing committee must "create, implement and evaluate a nurse staffing plan and … receive, track and resolve complaints and receive feedback from direct care nurses and other staff," according to the bill summary.
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

32% of Americans live in areas where indoor masking is recommended

About one-third of Americans live in areas where the level of COVID-19 transmission warrants wearing a mask in indoor public settings, health officials said during a May 18 briefing at the White House. Thirty-two percent of Americans live in areas with medium or high COVID-19 community spread, up from 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

7 changes to the nursing home workforce since COVID-19: KFF

Nursing homes around the nation have adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic through a series of measures, including changes to wages and training, according to a new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The May 16 report summarizes federal and state standards related to nursing home staffing prior to COVID-19 and...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Breakthroughs in Prior Authorization Automation: An Expert Offers Insights

With new breakthroughs happening in electronic prior authorization technology, industry stakeholders are curious what CMS may ultimately mandate in its forthcoming final rule and what types of solutions will help facilitate the changes. A resident expert from MCG Health answered questions about potential approaches the federal government might take as...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy