Is Ford Reviving Thunderbird as an Upscale Corvette Fighter?

By Thom Taylor
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Rumors are swirling about Ford developing an all-new Thunderbird as a two-door rival to the C8 Corvette. Here's what we...

CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
Motorious

Police Explorer Challenges Corvette To A Race

Let’s see how fast your car needs to be in order to outrun a cop. The cops have been rolling around in some pretty cool cars since the late 1960s. Over time, police cruisers got faster though the civilian models were almost always quicker because of budgetary constraints. Two particular models have been brought to the spotlight for the authority service car industry. While one of these cars, the Charger, has been tested at tracks across the country with exciting results. Ford's Explorer is the second vehicle, and because it's an SUV, the performance attributes are typically overlooked. So what happens when you put a police-issued Ford Explorer up against one of America's best sports cars? How fast does your car have to be to outrun the cops?
CARS
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Convertible Costs More Than A Porsche 911

The Ford Mustang is currently the world's best selling sports car, and with good reason; it's attractive, affordable, entertaining to drive, and offers impressive bang for your buck. Drive through any city in the US and you're guaranteed to spot a Ford Mustang in some state of tune. We've seen some beautifully modified examples in our time, and retro-modded classic Mustangs are fetching insane prices these days, but what about modern examples?
BUYING CARS
#Ford Thunderbird#Ford Mustang#Vehicles
Motorious

2006 Ford GT Is A Great American Supercar

The competition has been put on notice. The 1960s were a tumultuous time within the automotive industry because of the seemingly constant innovation from manufacturers across the globe. One brand that managed to pull this incredible feat of innovation off particularly well was Ford. We all know the stories of models like the Mustang, which kickstarted the pony car movement, and the luxury cruisers of the day, but one vehicle stands out today more than any other from the era. That car was the Ford GT40 which was built specifically to send Ferrari back to their ivory tower in tears in Le Mans and long-distance circuit racing events. While this particular vehicle may not have been at Le Mans in the 1960s, it is a marvel of engineering which supersedes the original on almost every margin.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out a 99-point restored 1954 Chevrolet Corvette

With the Chevrolet Corvette celebrating its 70th anniversary, Jay Leno recently checked out one of the earliest production models, courtesy of owner and Corvette restorer Mike McCluskey. This 1954 Corvette is from the 'Vette's second model year. Only 300 cars were made for the initial 1953 model year, however, so...
CELEBRITIES
Top Speed

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Pace Car

Chevrolet Corvette has a very long history of pacing the Indy 500 race. It started in 1978 and 2022 will mark its nineteenth time on the job and its sixth consecutive year. This year, the pace car will be based on the 2023 Corvette Z06 and will be driven by former Indycar Series driver and team owner Sarah Fisher.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Maverick Is One of the Fastest Selling Cars

Since the introduction of the 2022 Maverick, Ford’s small truck has become quite the hot commodity. In fact, this compact pickup has been so popular that Ford was forced to place a temporary pause on customer orders. Meaning that buyers who wish to purchase a new Maverick either have to wait or find one at a dealership. In January of 2022, the Maverick was actually one of the fastest-selling cars on the market. And considering what this pickup truck brings to the table, that is not necessarily surprising.
BUYING CARS
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

