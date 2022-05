HFISD — The Hamshire-Fannett ISD has released a statement to KFDM/Fox 4 about allegations that 'weights' assigned to certain courses were incorrect. The district says it "immediately took action to safeguard student data and verify the weight assignment for each course. All anomalies have been corrected , and HFISD has certified that the grade point averages and class rankings for the graduating class of 2022 are accurate. As always, our top priority remains providing a safe, top quality education for the students of our district, and we will continue to evaluate our procedures to further secure course data."

HAMSHIRE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO