12 Photos of Air Force One Landing In Buffalo

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Buffalo on Tuesday, May 17. President Biden plans to visit the Tops Friendly Market location on Jefferson Avenue after the events of this weekend, and then he will give a speech at the Delevan Grider Community Center. Air Force...
Shortly before he opened fire, the white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed a small group of people to see his detailed plans for the attack, which he had been chronicling for months in a private, online diary. Discord, the chat platform...
What is going to happen to the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue? We got answers from one of our own. It has felt like the longest stretch of days in Western New York since the horrific actions on May 14, 2022, leaving the City of Good Neighbors in disbelief that something of this nature could have happened in our homes.
If she can make it happen, gun manufacturers could be held financially responsible for deaths and injuries caused by their weapons in the Buffalo mass shooting. I had a chance to speak with NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes about the mass shooting that took place in Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo, used what NPR says is a Bushmaster XM-15, an AR-15-style rifle to gun down 10 people and injured 3 others. Police also allegedly found a second rifle and a shotgun in his vehicle.
White Supremacist Plans, Re-hearses, and Executes 10 Black people in Buffalo, NY Grocery Store. On Saturday, May 14th, 18-year-old Peyton Gendron opened fire in Tops supermarket in Buffalo New York killing ten and injuring three others. In hopes of “cleansing” the nation, 11 of the 13 victims are Black, two were white. The gunman drove 200 miles away from hometown of Conklin, N.Y. arriving in east Buffalo a day before to conduct “reconnaissance” on the grocery store, authorities said. Like San Antonio, the east side is the heart of the Black community in Buffalo and is still predominantly a black neighborhood. Marlene Brown, 58, resident of Buffalo and who lives blocks away from the grocery store for more than a decade said “We don’t want to be protected after the fact,” “We want to be protected like we matter,” and “without it taking a white supremacist shooting up our community.” She added, “Time and time again they’ve shown nobody cares about us here. It’s a pattern.”
CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”. “Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed. Despite his...
Gov. Kathy Hochul is planning to introduce new gun safety legislation meant to close loopholes in New York's laws. The governor had proposed the announcement ahead of Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, but the most recent incident has made it even more urgent. The suspected gunman was able to get...
Since the recent shooting committed by a white supremacist in Buffalo, New York in which the terrorist targeted an African American community, politicians flocked to the twitterverse to give their two cents. The Left or many in the anti-gun lobby (most of the time) blames lack of gun control for these instances.
Social media posts by North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik are coming under new scrutiny after a mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. Last year, Stefanik shared posts that critics say peddled a racist conspiracy theory, which appeared in the gunman’s alleged manifesto. In the posts, Stefanik...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday unveiled a package of several new gun control executive orders and bills that she says is a direct response to the mass shooting that happened in a Buffalo Tops on Saturday. One of her executive orders signed Wednesday will require State...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost immediately after the 18-year-old male shot 13 people, killing 10 was apprehended, authorities in Buffalo made clear he was acting as, what they call, a “lone wolf”. He came in from Conklin, New York – nearly a four-hour drive – but a team...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced this afternoon that bus fare collection will be suspended on four routes, in the wake of this weekend's tragic shooting. In response to Saturday's tragic shooting in Buffalo, the NFTA (Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority) will be suspending bus fares on four routes that serve those who frequented the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, where the shooting took place.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning students at East Lansing High School held a walk-out in protest of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York over the weekend. Around a hundred students showed up to the walkout protest. The protest was organized by the Black Student Union at the...
