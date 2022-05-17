ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, SC

2 arrested in connection with Darlington shooting that injured 6-year-old

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a Sunday shooting in Darlington that left a 6-year-old injured, according to the Darlington Police Department.

Markeis Altayveon Thomas-Agbo, 21, was charged with four counts of attempted murder. Thomas-Agbo was out on bond for three counts of attempted murder, according to police.

The three attempted murder charges stem from an incident in 2019, according to the South Carolina Public Index.

Alvin Marquell Thomas, 22, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The shooting happened Sunday on Parrott Street at an apartment complex, according to police. Police and deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the apartment complex in relation to the shooting.

The extent of the child’s injuries was not immediately available.

During the search, police found weapons, ammo and marijuana, according to the news release.

“No violence of any kind will be tolerated within the city limits of Darlington,” Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington said in a news release. “Violent offenders will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I would like to thank the brave officers of the Darlington Police Department for their continued efforts to help keep Darlington safe.”

Washington also thanked the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff James Hudson for their assistance.

Comments / 4

Carl Hickson
4d ago

the one that had the three attempted murder charges should not been out jail .until we the people stand up and do something about these judges and court systems letting all these criminals back on the streets it going to keep happening

Reply(1)
8
Edward
4d ago

He's PROVEN he is, was and will be a menace to society. Therefore, euthanasia is the best answer.

Reply
4
