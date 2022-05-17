ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Is ‘Inviting a Lot of Housewives’ to Luis Ruelas Wedding: ‘We’ll See Who Comes’

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34rwgM_0fhHMgKg00

A celebration worthy of a Housewife (or many)! Teresa Guidice opened up about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis Ruelas — and even gave a glimpse at the star-studded guest list.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding: Everything We Know So Far

Read article

“I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. ... We'll see who comes and who can make it and who can't make it,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, exclusively revealed to Us at the Monday, May 16 NBCUniversal upfront event.

The Standing Strong author, who got engaged to Ruelas, 47, in October 2021, specifically noted that she invited Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore . Giudice previously invited Andy Cohen — and told him to bring BFF Sarah Jessica Parker .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDixM_0fhHMgKg00
Luis "Louie" Ruelas and Teresa Giudice Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The New Jersey native is “still debating” whether she should film the Garden State wedding for RHONJ , telling Us , “It’s just a lot, you know?” However, she is certainly gearing up for the party of a lifetime.

“I got a lot done,” Guidice revealed, though she still has “a few things” on her plate to complete before the big day, including “maybe” sampling some of the food. She is “definitely” into a solid fitness routine for the wedding, telling Us that she “work[s] out every day.”

The reality star isn’t the only one planning the wedding, telling Us that she shares the responsibility with her fiancé. Ruelas is “very hands-on and that’s what I love,” she revealed, comparing him to her ex-husband, Joe Guidice , calling Ruelas “so different than my ex.”

Teresa further pointed out that she doesn’t have to “style” her husband-to-be “like I used to style [my ex]. He’s so good. I love the way he dresses. ... And I love how he's involved with everything.”

A Timeline of Teresa Guidice's and Luis Ruelas' Relationship

Read article

Us confirmed the soon-to-be-newlyweds' romance in November 2020, two months after she and Joe, 49, finalized their divorce . Ruelas proposed while on vacation in Greece nearly one year later.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters," Teresa wrote via Instagram while announcing their engagement in October 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtQAe_0fhHMgKg00
Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

The Bravo personality’s four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with Joe — will all be by her side as she stands at the altar. (Though sister-in-law Melissa Gorga awkwardly found out she wasn't in the wedding party when Teresa was asked in a March episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , she later revealed on her "Melissa Gorga on Display" podcast that she was "fine" and "OK" with the decision.)

Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Read article

In April, Teresa told Us , "I'm going with the girls to a look for bridesmaid dresses and with my future mother-in-law so that's exciting," adding, "I’m trying to get all that in."

Part three of RHONJ ’s season 12 reunion premieres on Bravo Tuesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Erika Jayne Fires Back at Bethenny Frankel’s Claims About Estranged Husband Tom Girardi: ‘Her Guy’s Dead and My Guy’s in a Home’

Setting the record straight. Erika Jayne responded to comments that Bethenny Frankel made about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi — and she didn't hold back. During the Wednesday, May 18, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, host Andy Cohen recounted a conversation he'd had with Bethenny, 51, about the former lawyer, 82, […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Melissa Gorga
Person
Andy Cohen
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A perfect pair! Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have kept their love life out of the spotlight — but the couple’s low-key relationship still makes fans swoon. The “Shape of You” singer first met Seaborn when they were kids in Sheffield, England, but the pair didn’t start dating until 2015. Sheeran told Us Weekly that […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Bff
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Robert Graham Reacts to Ex Becca Tilley Dating Hayley Kiyoko: ‘Love This So Much’

No hard feelings! Bachelor Nation's Robert Graham shared his support for ex-girlfriend Becca Tilley after she revealed her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko. The "Scrubbing In" podcast host, 33, confirmed on Friday, May 20, that she and the "Girls Like Girls" singer, 31, were in a relationship, writing via Twitter, "3rd time’s a charm 🌹 So […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

139K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy