RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Is ‘Inviting a Lot of Housewives’ to Luis Ruelas Wedding: ‘We’ll See Who Comes’

A celebration worthy of a Housewife (or many)! Teresa Guidice opened up about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis Ruelas — and even gave a glimpse at the star-studded guest list.

“I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. ... We'll see who comes and who can make it and who can't make it,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, exclusively revealed to Us at the Monday, May 16 NBCUniversal upfront event.

The Standing Strong author, who got engaged to Ruelas, 47, in October 2021, specifically noted that she invited Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore . Giudice previously invited Andy Cohen — and told him to bring BFF Sarah Jessica Parker .

Luis "Louie" Ruelas and Teresa Giudice Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The New Jersey native is “still debating” whether she should film the Garden State wedding for RHONJ , telling Us , “It’s just a lot, you know?” However, she is certainly gearing up for the party of a lifetime.

“I got a lot done,” Guidice revealed, though she still has “a few things” on her plate to complete before the big day, including “maybe” sampling some of the food. She is “definitely” into a solid fitness routine for the wedding, telling Us that she “work[s] out every day.”

The reality star isn’t the only one planning the wedding, telling Us that she shares the responsibility with her fiancé. Ruelas is “very hands-on and that’s what I love,” she revealed, comparing him to her ex-husband, Joe Guidice , calling Ruelas “so different than my ex.”

Teresa further pointed out that she doesn’t have to “style” her husband-to-be “like I used to style [my ex]. He’s so good. I love the way he dresses. ... And I love how he's involved with everything.”

Us confirmed the soon-to-be-newlyweds' romance in November 2020, two months after she and Joe, 49, finalized their divorce . Ruelas proposed while on vacation in Greece nearly one year later.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters," Teresa wrote via Instagram while announcing their engagement in October 2021.

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

The Bravo personality’s four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with Joe — will all be by her side as she stands at the altar. (Though sister-in-law Melissa Gorga awkwardly found out she wasn't in the wedding party when Teresa was asked in a March episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , she later revealed on her "Melissa Gorga on Display" podcast that she was "fine" and "OK" with the decision.)

In April, Teresa told Us , "I'm going with the girls to a look for bridesmaid dresses and with my future mother-in-law so that's exciting," adding, "I’m trying to get all that in."

Part three of RHONJ ’s season 12 reunion premieres on Bravo Tuesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper