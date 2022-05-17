ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crewe, VA

Va. woman arrested for blinding VSP pilot with laser pointer

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEhNl_0fhHMcnm00

CREWE, Va. -- A Crewe woman has been arrested after temporarily blinding a Virginia State Police Trooper Pilot.

Virginia State Police were helping the Nottoway County Sheriff's Office with an ongoing pursuit and suspect search near Crewe on Monday night.

While operating an aircraft as part of the search effort for the suspect, the pilot was temporarily blinded just before 11 p.m. by a laser pointer being used by someone on the ground in Crewe.

Once the pilot regained sight several moments later, he and his co-pilot were able to identify the laser source and provide troopers on the ground with an exact location and address.

As the aircraft continued to fly around the area and assist with search efforts, the laser continued to strike and track the plane.

With the assistance of the Town of Crewe Police Department, VSP identified the individual and found the laser pointer at a home in the 100 block of Melody Lane.

Tabitha Crater, 40, was taken into custody without incident.

The FAA was notified of the incident which is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 4

Related
WSLS

41-year-old man dead after Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lynchburg early Saturday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say the incident happened at about 4:49 a.m. in the 1900-block of Fort Avenue and involved 41-year-old Jermaine Lamont Jones, of Lynchburg. Investigators have confirmed that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WNCT

Virginia State Trooper-Pilot temporarily blinded with laser pointer during statewide manhunt

The pilot of the aircraft was surveying the area just before 11 p.m. when he was temporarily blinded by someone pointing a laser pointer from the ground in Crewe. State police said the pilot regained vision several minutes later, and with the help of his co-pilot, the two were able to identify the source of the laser and provide state troopers with an exact location and address.
CREWE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crewe, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Crewe, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
wina.com

ACPD identifies two killed in Thursday crash on US 29 at I-64

Albemarle County, VA – At approximately 5:32 pm, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Monacan Trail Road at the I-64 interchange. The driver of one vehicle, 34-year-old Bryan Daniel Warrick,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser Pointer#Blinding#Virginia State Police#Vsp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
cbs19news

Stanardsville resident facing charges for an Orange County burglary

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --A man from Greene County is facing charges for an incident that occurred in Barboursville. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Todd Keith Wells of Stanardsville has been arrested for a burglary at the Royal Market. Deputies were called to the scene...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WITN

Martin County law enforcement: 18 arrested on drug charges

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Williamston Police Department have made 18 arrests during recent narcotic operations taking large amounts of illegal substances off the streets. Of the 18, Taylor Everett, Tyrik Bunch, Nicole Perkins, Devonte Barnes and Au’mau’vion Watford have bonds that exceed $75,000....
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy