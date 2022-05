Carson Wentz is shocked -- shocked, I tell you. The veteran quarterback is currently readying to take the field next NFL season for what will be his third team in as many seasons, after being traded to the Washington Commanders by the Indianapolis Colts in a move that preceded the latter striking a blockbuster deal to acquire former league MVP Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. But despite having been shipped out of Indy only one year after arriving -- owner Jim Irsay presuming Wentz would be reborn from a reunion with Frank Reich -- Wentz is still surprised at Irsay's take on it all.

