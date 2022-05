This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. I wasn’t planning on going for a swim so early in the season, but it happened anyway and I am glad it did. When I took a dive in the Big Manistee River while kayaking, it was scary, but I had been prepared for it. It was my first time kayaking on a river as opposed to in the calm inland lakes I was accustomed to venturing out on.

1 DAY AGO