Cincinnati, OH

Cincy's Hottest Real Estate

By WKRC
WKRC
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 1302 Meier Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208. Top notch finishes throughout,...

local12.com



thegnarlygnome.com

Paradise East Is Open, And It Feels Like A Vacation

I have fallen in love with Paradise’s new taproom in Williamsburg, Ohio. The brewery took over what used to be Old Firehouse more than a year ago. In the meantime, they have been working extremely hard to refresh the entire personality of the space. I stopped by last night (Friday, 5/20) to check them out on their first night of soft openings… and I had to share my thoughts with you.
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
thexunewswire.com

472 Dayton St 2

Newly Renovated West End Property - Property Id: 902688. Come and make this beautifully renovated apartment on historic Dayton St your next home! This place features exposed brick throughout, a 1st-floor powder room, hardwood floors throughout, an in-unit washer and dryer and so much more!. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/472-dayton-st-cincinnati-oh-unit-2/902688. Property...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (May 20-22)

Cincinnati International Wine Festival at Duke Energy Convention Center. On Friday and Saturday, head to the Cincinnati International Wine Festival to sample your pick of 200 wines from around the world. While sipping on international wines, attendees will also have the chance to participate in a wine-centric silent auction or speak to wine experts in attendance. Half of each ticket’s proceeds will go toward over 30 local charities that provide programs in the arts, education, health and human services, according to the festival’s event page. Attendees must be 21 and older and must show photo ID. May 20-21. Tickets start at $70. Duke Energy Convention Center, Lower Level Exhibit Hall, 525 Elm St., Downtown, winefestival.com. (Lindsay Wielonski).
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Grippo Foods proposes expansion into former Kroger store

CINCINNATI — Grippo Foods is planning to expand its facilities into a former Kroger Building in Colerain Township. 4Gen Properties LLC along with Grippo Foods is requesting to buy the store on Colerain Avenue to use as a storage facility for their products that are produced at a facility down the road.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Local company issues recall of lemonade and juice products

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local lemonade brand has issued a voluntary recall of some of its juice products. QueensMade Lemonade LLC Cincinnati announced Thursday it is recalling all lemonade flavors and its Ginger Turmeric shots. The company made the decision because were sent out without undergoing a safety inspection. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Best of Taste: Winners announced for next weekend's Taste of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Taste of Cincinnati makes its big return on Memorial Day weekend. Winners in both the restaurant and the food truck categories have been announced. This year, three new restaurants won a gold in their only entries. Perennial favorite, Alfio's Buon Cibo won each a gold, silver and bronze in three different categories.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

3 affordable housing projects in Cincinnati win competitive tax credits

Three housing projects in Cincinnati are getting more than $3 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits. LIHTC awards are very competitive and often make the difference between building a project or not. State officials announced the decision Friday. Because of a recent change at Cincinnati Council, the developments will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kings Island closes ‘Sling Shot’ ride permanently

MASON — One of Kings Island’s rides is closed for good, the amusement park announced on Friday. Spokesperson Chad Showalter said the park has retired the “Sling Shot” for future plans, our news partners at WCPO reported. Before Kings Island removed the ride from its website,...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

'Astronaut Beer': Cincinnati brewery creates world's most expensive beer

Cincinnati brewery Urban Artifact is known for its out-of-the-box and exotic brewed beer flavors. Now, the people behind the brewery might have reached a new level with what they're calling the world's fruitiest and (most expensive) fermented beverage yet: Astronaut Food Blackberry and Blueberry. "When we first came up with...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

New chicken restaurant to open in Huber Heights at end of May

A fast-casual, chicken restaurant is opening in Huber Heights at the end of this month. Chicka Wing will open its doors at 6315 Brandt Pike on Tuesday, May 31. The menu features several combo options, including choices of “chicka fingers” and wings, available bone-in or bone-out. Familiar chicken restaurant sides like Texas toast and French fries are also on the menu.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WLWT 5

The famed Peach Truck coming to Cincinnati area this summer

The traveling Peach Truck Tour is again coming to Cincinnati, bringing some of the world’s most delicious fresh Georgia peaches to the area. They're a big deal because they aren't the peaches you find at your local supermarket. The truck has developed a cult following of sorts, drawing massive...
CINCINNATI, OH

