BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A dream come true for Indian American families in Bowling Green. The grand opening of the ISSO Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple. “This all started probably three years ago, 2019, and it all came together, in the three years, there was a little bit of delay because of COVID, and eventually got finished recently, as you can see, it’s almost done now,” says Ram Pasupuleti who is a part of the temple.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO