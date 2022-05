CARY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina principals are among nine contestants for the 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction says the winner will be announced Friday during a luncheon at The Umstead Hotel at 100 Woodland Pond Drive in Cary. The ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m. and the announcement is expected to take place between 1:45 and 2:00 p.m.

