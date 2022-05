NEW YORK -- A runner in the Brooklyn Half Marathon died just after crossing the finishing line Saturday.It happened just after 9:30 a.m., about two and a half hours after the 13.1 mile race started.Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was unresponsive when they arrived. Medics treated him at the scene, then rushed him to Coney Island Hospital, where he died.Police have identified the man as David Reichman, of Brooklyn, and are still investigating what caused him to collapse at the finish line.The New York Road Runners released the following statement:"We are deeply saddened by the passing...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO