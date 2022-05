Summer is upon us, and that means one thing: ’tis the season of smoked and grilled meats. And while most of us can cook up a hot dog or hamburger on the grill, not all of us have hours to dedicate to slow-smoking a brisket. Luckily, there are plenty of Portlanders dedicated to the craft—remember when Texas Monthly said we had the finest Texas-style barbecue outside of the Lone Star State back in 2019?—and we set out to find the best of them.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO