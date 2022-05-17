ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Davante Adams turned down more money from Packers to play for Raiders

 4 days ago
Wide receiver Davante Adams accepted less money from the Las Vegas Raiders to avoid playing for the Green Bay Packers for another year. Adams, who said he would not play under the franchise tag for the Packers, was offered a deal with the Raiders in exchange for their 2022 first and...

