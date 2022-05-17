The Next Star Wars Film Will Be Directed by Taika Waititi

Chris Pratt revealed that he acts different as Star-Lord when James Gunn isn't behind the camera. io9 caught up with the Marvel star ahead of Jurassic World Dominion and Thor: Love and Thunder. During the conversation, they discussed how Star-Lord can take on different tones depending on the MCU project he appears in. (That sound you hear is all the people dredging up his actions in Avengers: Infinity War as a major example.) But, even Pratt acknowledges that Peter Quill feels a little bit different with James Gunn behind the lens. Now, that's not to say that the flavor that Taika Waititi is going to bring to the Guardians of the Galaxy won't be fun! Love and Thunder seems like a massive gas for MCU fans. But, things have changed for both Thor and Quill in the time since Avengers: Endgame. The narrative will likely reflect that.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO