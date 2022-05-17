ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Next Star Wars Film Will Be Directed by Taika Waititi

By Cody Mcintosh
 2 days ago
The next Star Wars movie will be the previously announced one directed by Taika Waititi, and that news couldn’t be coming at a better time. The Star Wars franchise has been in a strange state of flux lately. The trilogy that was due from Rian Johnson has been put on the...

The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Thor: Love & Thunder’: Taika Waititi Hypes Christian Bale As “One Of The Best” Villains In A “Mid-Life Crisis” Marvel Film

Summer is almost here and one of the bigger films on the horizon is Marvel’s “Thor: Love & Thunder.” The blockbuster looks to explore the fallout after the events of the massive blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” along with introducing Natalie Portman‘s Mighty Thor, as Jane Foster takes more of heroic role in the MCU in the new adventure.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Chris Pratt Reveals He Acts Different as Star-Lord When James Gunn Isn't Around

Chris Pratt revealed that he acts different as Star-Lord when James Gunn isn't behind the camera. io9 caught up with the Marvel star ahead of Jurassic World Dominion and Thor: Love and Thunder. During the conversation, they discussed how Star-Lord can take on different tones depending on the MCU project he appears in. (That sound you hear is all the people dredging up his actions in Avengers: Infinity War as a major example.) But, even Pratt acknowledges that Peter Quill feels a little bit different with James Gunn behind the lens. Now, that's not to say that the flavor that Taika Waititi is going to bring to the Guardians of the Galaxy won't be fun! Love and Thunder seems like a massive gas for MCU fans. But, things have changed for both Thor and Quill in the time since Avengers: Endgame. The narrative will likely reflect that.
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Sam Raimi Says He’s Open To ‘Spider-Man 4’ As Tobey Maguire Cast As Charlie Chaplin In ‘Babylon’

After giving us his original “Spider-Man” trilogy, it’s exciting for many comic book movie fans that director Sam Raimi‘s finally returning to the world of Marvel Comics Raimi is in the director’s chair for the upcoming “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” allowing him to play the biggest sandbox in modern cinema, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while that film is starting to bubble with anticipation and is only a few short weeks away, Raimi isn’t closing the door on more Marvel, more specifically, his old Spider-Man character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

New Star Wars report gives update on Taika Waititi, Patty Jenkins, Rian Johnson, and Kevin Feige projects

A new Star Wars report has given updates on films in the works from Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Kevin Feige. According to Vanity Fair, the next project likely to hit the big screen will be Waititi's film, which is being penned by 1917 and Last Night in Soho's Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins also has Rogue Squadron in the works, which was recently delayed – the report claims it's "further off" than Waititi's film.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Dave Bautista says goodbye to Drax and Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Dave Bautista has bid farewell to his Marvel character Drax the Destroyer after Guardians of the Galaxy 3 recently wrapped filming. The actor has been part of the MCU since Guardians of the Galaxy released in 2014, and has played the character in both Guardians movies and two Avengers films. He'll next appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.
MOVIES
MIX 108

First ‘She-Hulk’ Trailer Reveals a New Marvel Hero

Marvel just debuted the first trailer for their She-Hulk TV show, which revealed the show’s full title is actually She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The show stars Tatiana Maslany as the title character, a lawyer named Jennifer Walters who just so happens to be the cousin of Bruce Banner, AKA the Incredible Hulk. I guess being green runs in the family?
TV SERIES
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

