Crime log: Driver spews rocks doing doughnuts, has to clean up after

A 20-year-old Midland man is being held without bond after being charged with open murder in connection with the death of his six-month-old child. The child's father, Alex Marsh, stood mute Friday as he was arraigned in Midland 75th District Court before Judge Michael Carpenter. He is charged with open murder. Marsh is scheduled for a probable cause hearing at 1 p.m. May 31, in 75th District Court. He is set for a preliminary exam at 3 p.m. June 7. Midland police were called to the 2600 block of Abbott Road at 6:49 a.m. May 18 for a report of the child not breathing. Upon arrival, officers found the child was deceased. Detectives said that through extensive investigation they identified Marsh as the suspect. The investigation is ongoing. Police are not releasing the cause of the child's death at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Midland Police Department's Detective Bureau at (989) 631-4244

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO