Orthopaedic Center of Southern Illinois Player of the Week nominees

By dkinnard
 4 days ago

Voting is now open and will run through midnight Thursday for this week’s Orthopaedic Center of Southern Illinois Player of the Week. The poll is on the upper right-hand side of the page. Here are the nominees:. Hudson Chapman/Carson Harris, Carterville: The juniors won the Kinkaid Lake Bass...

Marion scores late to win fourth straight regional

CARBONDALE — Seemingly every time the Marion Wildcats have needed an answer this season, senior Margaux Bruce has provided it. You’d expect that from the class valedictorian. And from someone who coach Jaime Clark says “has the heart of a lion.”. Bruce did it again Friday night...
Lee’s gem sends Du Quoin to regional championship game

DU QUOIN – Pitching has been the story at the Du Quoin 2A Baseball Regional. Wednesday, the Nashville Hornets advanced to the championship game with a 1-0 win over ZRC. The Benton Rangers and the Du Quoin Indians decided the regional championship matchup Thursday with another pitchers’ duel in the second semifinal, with the Indians winning 2-1. Du Quoin scored its only runs thanks to a two-out, first inning rally. Owen Cornett started it with a single. David Lee drew a walk, then Gage Green hit a line drive single to load the bases for Aiden Bradley. Bradley then doubled off of the left field fence to drive in Cornett and courtesy runner Hayden Sizemore. Green tried to score all the way from first as well, but was tagged out at the plate by Asher Wyant to end the inning, but the Indians had a 2-0 lead.
Freeburg ends Murphysboro’s season in regional finals

MURPHYSBORO — The Freeburg Lady Midgets used an early scoring spree to set the tone and cruised to the Murphysboro 1A Girls Soccer Regional championship, beating the host Red Devils 5-1. Freeburg converted an early penalty kick and then added three more goals in the match’s first 14 minutes to take a commanding 4-0 lead.
WMIX Sports Ram of the Week: Tanner Koontz – May 20, 2022

Congratulations to this week’s WMIX Sports/Josh Finley, Country Financial Ram of the Week, Tanner Koontz! This senior pole vaulter broke a 21 year-old school record at the Collinsville Invite on May 7. Koontz (you can see the video clip below via Rams Track & Field Twitter) pole vaulted 15’4″ breaking the record previously set by Travis Hayes in 2001. It was one of many Rams successes at the meet as the team took home 2nd place. Congratulations, Tanner!
Carbondale hires Lee Nailon as next boys basketball coach

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale Terriers have a new boys basketball coach. The school has hired Lee Nailon to take over the program. After a standout collegiate career at TCU, Nailon played professionally for 16 years, including six seasons in the NBA. He has been coaching AAU and training athletes of all ages in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area as well as assisting the Texas Legends G League team and participating in the NBA’s assistant coaching program.
