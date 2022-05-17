Orthopaedic Center of Southern Illinois Player of the Week nominees

DU QUOIN – Pitching has been the story at the Du Quoin 2A Baseball Regional. Wednesday, the Nashville Hornets advanced to the championship game with a 1-0 win over ZRC. The Benton Rangers and the Du Quoin Indians decided the regional championship matchup Thursday with another pitchers’ duel in the second semifinal, with the Indians winning 2-1. Du Quoin scored its only runs thanks to a two-out, first inning rally. Owen Cornett started it with a single. David Lee drew a walk, then Gage Green hit a line drive single to load the bases for Aiden Bradley. Bradley then doubled off of the left field fence to drive in Cornett and courtesy runner Hayden Sizemore. Green tried to score all the way from first as well, but was tagged out at the plate by Asher Wyant to end the inning, but the Indians had a 2-0 lead.

DU QUOIN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO