LANSING, MI — Lansing police have found two rifles in a park that had been stolen from Charlotte. Witnesses told police they saw a group of boys walking in a neighborhood with one carrying a rifle, and they tried to hide the weapons in a park near Lansing’s Riddle Elementary School before police arrived. That’s near the 200 block of S. Jenison Ave.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO