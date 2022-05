SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are searching for two suspects they believe made off with hundreds of dollars in phone accessories from two stores in Salina and Hutchinson. The Salina Police Department says that just before 1:30 a.m. on May 11, officers were called to the Nex-Tech Wireless at 2525 Market Place, Suite B, after a business alarm was sounded.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO