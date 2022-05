The Boston Celtics got punked on their home floor of TD Garden in Game 3 of their series with the Miami Heat on Saturday night, falling 109-103 to the Heat after nearly digging their way out of a 26-point deficit in a game that saw both veteran point guard Marcus Smart and All-Star swingman Jayson Tatum exit the game temporarily due to injuries and Heat star forward Jimmy Butler (knee) for the remainder of the game in the second half.

BOSTON, MA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO