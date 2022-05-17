Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 23:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lafayette, Dixie and southeastern Taylor Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Cross City to 18 miles southwest of Horseshoe Point. Movement was north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mayo, Cross City, Steinhatchee, Horseshoe Point, Horseshoe Beach, Tennille, Cooks Hammock, Shamrock, Clara, Cross City Airport, Shired Island, Jena, Alton, Hines, Jonesboro, Grady, Hatch Bend, Eugene, Fletcher and San Pedro Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
