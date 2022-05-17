ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 23:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lafayette, Dixie and southeastern Taylor Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Cross City to 18 miles southwest of Horseshoe Point. Movement was north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mayo, Cross City, Steinhatchee, Horseshoe Point, Horseshoe Beach, Tennille, Cooks Hammock, Shamrock, Clara, Cross City Airport, Shired Island, Jena, Alton, Hines, Jonesboro, Grady, Hatch Bend, Eugene, Fletcher and San Pedro Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

NWS radar in Jacksonville down again for maintenance as storms move across Central Florida

The weather radar system in Jacksonville, Florida – one of a few in Florida – was down Friday due to mechanical issues, according to the National Weather Service. In a post on its Facebook page, NWS said the radar system could potentially be down for 48 hours, which comes as tropical moisture moves into Florida, bringing with it showers and storms capable of producing torrential rain, lightning, and high winds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
City
Hollister, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Satsuma, FL
City
Palatka, FL
State
Florida State
City
Pomona Park, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GCSO arrests former Bell teacher

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) arrested a Bell Elementary School teacher on six criminal sexual felony counts on Friday. According to a GCSO release, officers arrested William Carawan Jr. on one count of sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age by a person 18 or older and five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Carawan’s arrest.
BELL, FL
News4Jax.com

3 dead in crashes on U.S. 17, Florida Highway Patrol says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol was sent to investigate two separate crashes in Clay County on Friday evening that resulted the deaths of three people. Both crashes occurred on U.S. 17 northbound between County Road 220 and Creighton Road, and the highway was closed in between those roads as troopers investigated. A fourth person was taken to a hospital for treatment.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust
click orlando

2 hospitalized in crash involving overturned tractor-trailer in Ocala, firefighters say

OCALA, Fla. – Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash early Saturday in Ocala, one of whom firefighters said became entrapped. The crash occurred around 3:25 a.m. at the 2400 block of NE 14th St., where a tractor-trailer hauling a tank of water overturned and a passenger vehicle sustained severe damage, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.
OCALA, FL
Zoey Fields

Sixth annual Watermelon Festival announced in Clay County

Clay County’s sixth annual Watermelon Festival is set for June 25-26 at the Clay County Fairgrounds with activities for all ages. The event is presented byBuckler Shows and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds located at 2497 State Road 16 West, Green Cove Springs. Admission is $6, and free for children ages 2 and younger.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

One person taken to hospital after Williston Road crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A major Gainesville road was blocked this evening after three vehicles collided. State troopers say a pick-up truck and two cars crashed on Southwest Williston Road west of the I-75 interchange. One person was taken to the hospital. Williston Road has since reopened. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Citrus County Chronicle

One person killed, three others injured in two-car crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY — One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-car crash that occurred in Marion County on Friday. According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, at around roughly 2 p.m., a pickup truck, which was being driven by a 61-year-old female of Williston, was traveling west on County Road 326 behind a number of other vehicles.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

How many people have to die before action is taken?

Residents getting killed and seriously injured on North Morse boulevard is a problem… The road was designed to carry a limited amount of vehicles with golf carts riding side by side on the road. There must be a limit as to how many people are killed or seriously injured...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Report: County commissioners consider solicitation ban and Lake City Police & Fire Chief swearing-in

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia County commissioners consider banning solicitation and panhandling on county property in their upcoming meeting. The ordinance would ban solicitation and loitering at all county buildings. The rule also includes banning smoking, burning candles and posting any signage on county buildings as well. The ordinance stems from people complaining to county commissioners that solicitors outside of these buildings are keeping them from wanting to conduct business with the county.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City fight leads to seven arrests

Lake City police arrested seven women involved in a fight at the Cedar Park Apartments on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) report, officers responded to 399 NW Bascom Norris Dr. at 5:27 p.m. where they located a large crowd of combatants, along with other people, in the parking lot.
LAKE CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies on scene of shooting in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies are on scene of a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Spring Hill, according to a media alert. Shots rang out off Hanover Court and Logan Street, deputies explain. People are advised to avoid the area as law enforcement investigates.
SPRING HILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy