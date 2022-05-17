Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam by NWS

The weather radar system in Jacksonville, Florida – one of a few in Florida – was down Friday due to mechanical issues, according to the National Weather Service. In a post on its Facebook page, NWS said the radar system could potentially be down for 48 hours, which comes as tropical moisture moves into Florida, bringing with it showers and storms capable of producing torrential rain, lightning, and high winds.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO