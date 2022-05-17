ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone Spin-Off 1932 Casts Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Lead Roles

By Megan Vick
TVGuide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHold on to your cowboy hats. Yellowstone's next spin-off, 1932 (a working title), has found its leads and it's a very big deal. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will lead the next series in the Yellowstone universe....

www.tvguide.com

TVGuide.com

Yellowstone: 1932: Cast, Release Date and Everything Else to Know

1883 may have ended in heartbreak, but the Duttons are forever. Taylor Sheridan is following up his first Yellowstone prequel series with a second one, currently titled 1932. The new drama will, according to Paramount+, "introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home." It takes place around 20 to 25 years before the birth of John Dutton III, played on Yellowstone by Kevin Costner.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Harper's Bazaar

Cannes Film Festival 2022: All the fashion

The Cannes Film Festival is back in all its glory for 2022, once again returning to its usual May dates - following a belated summer version in 2021 and a cancellation the prior year - and with it comes all the glitz and glamour typically associated with the annual celebration of fashion and film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Ringmaster Is an ABC Sitcom Star

The Masked Singer finale ended in heartbreak for Ringmaster on Wednesday night. She came oh so close — outlasting third-place finisher Prince — but she just couldn't win it all. She lost to Firefly, who was unmasked to be an R&B star. Scroll through to learn which ABC sitcom standout was actually the voice behind Ringmaster this whole time (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
NFL
tvinsider.com

‘Station 19’: Jaina Lee Ortiz & Jason George on the ‘Devastating’ Season 5 Finale

The Season 5 finale of Station 19 is gearing up for big things as stars Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George offered some teases on the Disney Upfront red carpet this week. While they remained vague on what is about to unfold, they did reflect on their characters’ roles within the Grey’s Anatomy universe and hint at a need for tissues as the season-ender arrives. As Ortiz’s Andy Herrera faces a trial for Jeremy’s (Daniel di Tomasso) death after he attacked her and she fought back, the actress is in awe of her character.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Legacies Will Have a 'Proper Series Finale' According to CW Boss

'We encouraged all of those producers to try to treat their finales as if they could be series finales,' Mark Pedowitz said. Last week, The CW shocked fans when the network canceled nine of its shows: 4400, Batwoman, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the Dark, Legacies, Naomi, and Roswell, New Mexico. The head of The CW addressed the cancellations in a press conference ahead of The CW's Upfront presentation on May 19.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

NBC 2022 Fall TV Schedule: See the Full Lineup

NBC recently released its fall lineup, giving us a glimpse into what viewers can look forward to watching. After nearly 30 years of being off the air, NBC will air a remake of “Quantum Leap.” The show stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong, who plays a scientist still stuck in a time warp after a government experiment went wrong. NBC aired the original hit series on the air from hit 1989-93. The updated version will air after “The Voice” on Mondays at 10 EDT/PDT.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
bravotv.com

Sonja Morgan & Daughter Quincy Rocked Stunning Looks for a Movie Premiere

Sonja Morgan’s daughter, Quincy Adams Morgan, knows how to dress for any occasion. The Real Housewives of New York City daughter donned a gorgeous pink sequined minidress and matching sequined gloves during her 21st birthday celebration, wore a supercute green shimmering tube top with tropical shorts on St. Patrick’s Day, and more recently, stunned in a show-stopping ensemble while joining her mom on a red carpet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EW.com

This Is Us director breaks down Rebecca's final ride — and those surprise reunions

Last stop: total devastation. The penultimate episode of This Is Us showcased the time-warping family drama's ability to make you feel like — what's the right analogy? — you just got hit by a freight train. This one was actually a passenger train, though. Written by series creator Dan Fogelman, "The Train" chronicled the final hours for Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as the Pearsons said their teary, funny goodbyes and depicted her stately, ethereal journey into the great beyond. The woman whose sharp mind and joie de vivre were ravaged by Alzheimer's was able to commune with the essential memories and people from her life via this legacy-luxury locomotive, something she always dreamed of riding as a kid. Here, guided by conductor William (Ron Cephas Jones), Rebecca passed through each compartment with wide-eyed wonder, discovering familiar faces along the way, all while struggling with the feeling that she was "waiting for someone."
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The CW's 2022 Fall Primetime Schedule

The CW Kicks Off the Week with Multiplatform Hit “All American” on Mondays. Followed by Season 2 of “All American: Homecoming”. New Drama “The Winchesters” Debuts on Tuesdays. Paired with the New Original Series “Professionals”. “DC’s Stargirl” Returns for a Third Season on Wednesdays...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Breaks Down Emotional Penultimate Episode, Its Surprise Twist & Cameos And Teases Series Finale – Video QA

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the May 17 episode of This Is Us, “The Train.” It was played Monday night at the Landmark Theater as part of Deadline’s Awardsline Screening series, followed by a Q&A with series creator and executive produced Dan Fogelman. You can watch a two-part video of it, in which he dissects “The Train” (above) and previews next week’s series finale (below the story.)   The flash-forward scene This Is Us fans have been looking forward to — and dreading — for years played out tonight, with The Pearsons and...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘A Million Little Things’ EPs Promise The ‘Truth Will Come Out’ About What Really Happened To Peter

Anna’s got a secret, but will Sophie be able to keep it? At the end of the May 11 episode of A Million Little Things, Kai revealed to Sophie that she saw Anna walking into Peter’s house the night that he died. Ahead of the season 4 finale, airing May 18, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with executive producers DJ Nash and Terrence Coli about what Sophie is going to do with the information she’s learned about Anna.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, May 19

Today's most-watched shows include The Lincoln Lawyer, The Circle, and Ozark. On Thursday, May 19, legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer is the No. 1 show on Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list, a spot it's occupied since it was released last week. The combined crowd-pleasing powers of author Michael Connelly and producer David E. Kelley are in full effect. No. 2 is reality hit The Circle, which shoots up the list from No. 7 yesterday with the release of the season finale. No. 3 is crime thriller Ozark, still performing well three weeks after the final episodes were released. A new season of Mexican thriller Who Killed Sara? enters the list at No. 4. Bravo-style reality series Bling Empire rounds out the top 5.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Could Return to ABC, But Not How Fans Hoped

Dancing With the Stars might still get a mention on ABC during the fall, even though the show is not airing on the network. Season 31 will instead stream live on Disney+, meaning that this is the first time since 2005 that DWTS doesn't have a slot on ABC. Before the alphabet network's upfront presentation on Tuesday, ABC Entertainment & Hulu Originals President Craig Erwich teased a possible way for DWTS to appear on the linear network.
TV SHOWS

