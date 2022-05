HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in jail, and two Hanford officers are home safe after a traffic stop resulted in Fentanyl being confiscated. On Wednesday afternoon, Hanford police made a traffic stop in the area of Twelfth and Greenfield avenues. Officers say the driver, Eduardo Opazo, 38, drove about a half a mile beyond the point where the officer initiated the stop. When he was able to approach the driver, the officer says he saw what appeared to be a large amount of white powder on the driver’s clothing. Opazo was detained in the back of the patrol car.

HANFORD, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO