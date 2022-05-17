Orangutan at Albuquerque BioPark gives birth to healthy baby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A welcome surprise for zookeepers at the Albuquerque BioPark, who arrived Sunday to find one more orangutan than they were expecting. Sarah, the 38-year-old Sumatran orangutan, gave birth sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning to a healthy baby.

Story continues below

The BioPark announced Sara’s pregnancy in March. One of her other offspring, Pixel, was with her during the birth. Zookeepers expect it to be a while before they can determine the sex of the baby. Mother and baby are on display with the rest of the zoo’s orangutan family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.