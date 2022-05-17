ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua Man Arrested on Offering a False Instrument Charges

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Canandaigua man Tuesday on offering a false instrument for filing...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
waynetimes.com

Wolcott couple arrested for robbery in Cayuga County

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck reported that, on Wednesday, April 11th, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a robbery on Fire Lane One in the Town of Moravia. The preliminary investigation determined that a victim had been lured to this location where he was physically...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Man arrested for murder of Bryson Simpson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Bryson Simpson. Simpson was a high school student at Edison Tech in Rochester. Salahuddin Floyd Jr. was arrested in the area of Dewey Avenue and Winchester Street in Rochester on Thursday. Simpson was killed March 11 on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Strikes Person with Liquor Bottle

A Lyons man faces multiple charges after a Friday afternoon incident. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of Dorian Weeks after striking another person in the head with a liquor bottle in the presence of a minor. Weeks was transported to the Wayne County Jail to await arraignment.
LYONS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Former Watkins Glen Police Officer pleads guilty to official misconduct

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- A former Watkins Glen Police Officer has pleaded guilty to official misconduct. Brandon Matthews, a former WGPD Sergeant, submitted his guilty plea to the court for official misconduct, but was cleared of all charges of perjury by the court, according to Matthews' attorney, Matt Buzzetti.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A drug investigation has led to the arrest of a Seneca Falls man. Police report the arrest of Dejon Butler on Friday for an outstanding parole warrant. Further investigation found him to be in possession of cocaine and prescription pills. He was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Waterloo man arrested for selling fentanyl

Police say a Waterloo man was arrested following a drug investigation. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Jose Gonzalez-Ortiz, 40, of Waterloo for criminal sale of a controlled substance. It is alleged that Gonzalez-Ortiz sold large amounts of fentanyl while in Canandaigua. The arrest is a...
WATERLOO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hopewell Town Court#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Charged With Felony Strangulation

A 25-year-old Geneva man has been arrested on a felony strangulation charge. 25-year-old Michael Pierce (AKA Brandon Dockery) is accused of placing his hands around another person’s neck and throat and applying pressure. These actions caused the victim’s breathing and blood circulation to be impaired, which also caused them physical injury.
GENEVA, NY
News 8 WROC

Two men recovering from separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a man was shot overnight Saturday on Selye Terrace near Pierpont Street in Rochester. Upon their arrival they located the victim laying in a front yard at around 2:45 a.m. Officers say the victim had been shot in his upper body. AMR took the victim to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
fingerlakesdailynews.com

Three Suspects Arrested for Assault/Robbery of Autistic Newark Teen; Warrant Issued for Suspect from Geneva

Arrests have been made in connection with an assault and robbery of a 16-year-old autistic boy that was captured on video in Newark last week. 18-year-old Jordan Drechsler, of Newark, and 18-year-old Thomas Eaves, of Geneva, along with two juveniles, one from Rochester and the other from Canandaigua, are accused of acting in concert to assault and then rob the 16-year old of his shoes and cell phone. Drechsler is also accused of filming the May 12th incident on his phone. He has been charged with conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Montour Falls Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A 42-year-old Montour Falls man was arrested on May 15th on a bench warrant out of Chemung County. Jeremiah Beach was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and was turned over to New York State Police. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
