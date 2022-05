The Dallas County Habitat for Humanity will be coming to Perry in June and is looking for those who may need assistance with home repairs in the community. The Rock The Block Repair Program aims to help make home repairs affordable and provides a way for homeowners, organizations, volunteers and the Dallas County Habitat for Humanity to come together to assist low-income residents with needed repairs, maintenance, safety, accessibility and beautification of homes.

