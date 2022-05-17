Massive Alligator Steals Downed Ducks From Duck Hunters In Central Florida

I’ve said it once, I’ll say it a thousand times… that’s not an alligator, that’s a damn dinosaur.

While duck hunting Leesburg, Florida, Kevin Stipe and Cass Couey found themselves sharing their ducks with a monstrous gator.

At about 13 feet long, this prehistoric behemoth was snagging their downed ducks before they could even retrieve them.

“It was just another day in the swamp for us… But I’m glad people are loving it.”

Between hunters finding gators in Minnesota, to a 74-year-old man wrestling his puppy out of a gator’s jaws, not to mention more of these dinosaur-sized freaks wandering golf courses, gators seem to be taking over the country lately.

And that’s why I don’t live in Florida…

I mean, there is probably a few more reasons, but massive dinosaurs roaming the waters is pretty high up there.

“Here we go, number two of the day… Ok, you’re fed, now get out of here.”

Horse Stomps Gator

Rule #1: don’t mess with the babies.

As a group of friends enjoyed their hike in Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park south of Gainesville, Florida (2017), they witnessed something incredibly rare, yet very on-brand for Florida…

Only in Florida will you see a wild horse stomp the piss out of a gator as you meander around, snapping pics for your Instagram.

Obviously this crew got more than they bargained for as the great outdoors delivered a heavyweight showdown, leaving one gator lucky to still have a skull.

And here we go…

