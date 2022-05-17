ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Images Revisited And Reclaimed In “George Masa’s Wild Vision”

By WUTC
wutc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Masa emigrated to this country from his native Japan in the early 1900’s - and eventually, he settled in Asheville, North Carolina. A self-taught photographer, he mapped...

www.wutc.org

kiss951.com

These are the Keystone Native Plants for North Carolina

New research shows an increase of 1 in 3 people now purchasing native plants and gardening for wildlife. Why are natives so important?. Native plants are the core of the wildlife habitat garden. Even small-scale native plant gardens that incorporate blooming plants for multiple seasons are proven to increase pollinator abundance and diversity. Within days or even moments after native plants are introduced to a space, wildlife can appear. Research shows wildlife habitat gardens support 50% more wildlife than surrounding conventional landscapes.
GARDENING
FOX Carolina

Pebbles the world's oldest dog

Greenville held the grand opening for the new 60-acre Unity Park on Thursday morning. Highlighting what's happening in our area this weekend including the NAMI walk for mental health,. A Bright White Smile with Love Your Teeth. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Angie Bruse talks about how a smile affects...
GREENVILLE, SC
wncw.org

The Role Of A Western North Carolina Sheriff Beyond The Badge

Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor Cory Vaillancourt, shared details of his recent story about the job of a sheriff, which talked about how much power this position comes with. Vaillancourt, a co-writer of the piece, covered a sheriff's responsibilities as stated in Chapter 162 of the NC General Statues and how one qualifies to run for the job. This conversation originally aired on May 4, 2022.
MUSIC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Cherry Mountain Farm Offers Tours, Shopping and Lots of Goats

For Debbi Stanfield, experience, knowledge and curiosity combined after she and her husband Craig retired to the country after busy careers in Florida. A spinning class at John C. Campbell Folk School, volunteer work with goats at the Carl Sandburg Home in Flat Rock and a chance encounter with a fellow fiber enthusiast at the Southeastern Animal Fiber Fair in Fletcher led the couple to establish Cherry Mountain Farm and General Store, in Rutherfordton. Debbi was having trouble adjusting to retirement, she says, when the woman she met at the Fiber Fair wanted to sell seven Angora goats. “I read everything I could about this breed—that is not common in our area—and fell in love with their sweet personalities and beautiful mohair,” says Debbi.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Entertainment
kiss951.com

North Carolina Thieves Steal $1500 Worth Of Fuel

Gas prices are at an all-time high right now, and some North Carolina thieves reportedly stole nearly 300 gallons, or $1,500 worth, of fuel from a gas station in Cary, North Carolina. The owner of the Quality Mart and Shell station in Cary near the intersection of Ten Ten Road...
CARY, NC
hendersonville.com

2022 Rhythm & Brews Concert Series

Whatever your musical tastes, Rhythm & Brews, presented by Horizon Heating & Air, is sure to put a smile on your face and broaden your musical horizons. Running from May through October this year, these free outdoor shows will ramp up the fun in downtown Hendersonville on the 3rd Thursday of each month. In 2022 that means you need to mark down May 19, June 16, July 21, August 18, and September 15 on your calendars. The shows will feature two opening acts starting at 5:30 pm, with the headliners starting at 7:30 pm.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Amazon expanding again – in California, and in North Carolina

SAN DIEGO – Amazon will expand its presence in California, the company announced earlier this month. According to a statement from the publicly-traded tech company, it will add more than 2,500 corporate and technology roles across San Diego, Irvine, and Santa Monica. That follows the opening of 15 sites...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kiss951.com

These Are The 10 Most Generous Places in North Carolina

Give to others when you can. My parents instilled that in me. SmartAsset published its fourth annual study on the most generous places in the United States recently. The study measured how much money people donate as a percentage of their net income. The study also measured the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations. These are the ten most generous places in North Carolina. Check out the lowest to the best below. We also included some videos of those counties and things to do. Thanks for giving back to our community.
CHARITIES
Person
Horace Kephart
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named Top 20 Best Family Vacation Spots in the U.S.

Summer is here and it’s time for a family vacation! From little ones to teenagers to adults, finding the best spot for everyone to enjoy can be tricky. Your family vacation spots need to have a little bit of everything so the whole family can enjoy it. Sometimes it is hard to determine where the next family trip should be. Do you want a big city, small city, beach, mountains, so many options!
TRAVEL
#Western North Carolina#Appalachian Mountains#Japanese#Hub City Press
asheville.com

Preserving the Past: The Black Asheville History Project Cultural Archive Reboots

A community-driven history harvesting initiative kicked off in 2018 and sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic will return to its archiving efforts this summer. The Black Asheville History Project (BAHP) aims to ensure that the historical resources available in Buncombe County Special Collections (BCSC) are more representative of the region’s African American population. BCSC and Communications & Public Engagement (CAPE) are excited to host an informational luncheon at the East Asheville Library on Friday May 20, from 11:30 am until 2 pm that will serve to relaunch BAHP.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WECT

New pizzeria Cugino Forno set to open in Soda Pop District

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Downtown’s newest pizzeria, an authentic Italian-style pizza-bakery called Cugino Forno, is set to open at 1020 Princess Street by June 1. The opening in the Soda Pop District will mark Cugino’s fifth location in North Carolina and the second one developed next to a Hi-Wire Brewing, an Asheville-based company. Cugino Forno has already invested $500,000 in outfitting a 4,000 square-foot space for the location and will create 12 part-time and full-time jobs once opened.
WILMINGTON, NC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Japan
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods to Open 4th CHEF’STORE in South Carolina

US Foods announced it will open a new CHEF’STORE in the “Hub City”—the Upstate South Carolina region that includes three major cities: Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg. The Rosemont, Ill.-based foodservice distributor said the 33,000-square-foot store at 300 W. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg will have a fall opening date and be the fourth CHEF’STORE in South Carolina.
SPARTANBURG, SC
tribpapers.com

Town Losing Fire Chief, Firefighters, Again

Weaverville – Long time Weaverville Fire Chief Ted Williams resigned as the head of the department last week. Williams’ resignation, along with his deputy fire chief, Jason Harwood, is merely the latest in a series of terminations and personnel exits, totaling 11 since May 2021. Not since Weaverville...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake hits NC city one week later, USGS says

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Catawba, North Carolina early Wednesday morning. The 2.0 magnitude quake hit just before 6 a.m. 3.9 miles of Catawba, according to USGS. This is 116.1 miles north of Columbia, South Carolina. We’re told the quake...
CATAWBA, NC
WDEF

So what does North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn do next?

ASHVILLE, North Carolina (WDEF) – Two years ago, he was considered one of the GOP’s rising stars. Now the question is what will Madison Cauthorn do next?. The 25 year old Congressman represented western North Carolina, including Murphy. But his fame grew far beyond the rural mountain district...
POLITICS

