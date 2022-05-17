Images Revisited And Reclaimed In “George Masa’s Wild Vision”

Whatever your musical tastes, Rhythm & Brews, presented by Horizon Heating & Air, is sure to put a smile on your face and broaden your musical horizons. Running from May through October this year, these free outdoor shows will ramp up the fun in downtown Hendersonville on the 3rd Thursday of each month. In 2022 that means you need to mark down May 19, June 16, July 21, August 18, and September 15 on your calendars. The shows will feature two opening acts starting at 5:30 pm, with the headliners starting at 7:30 pm.
Comments / 0