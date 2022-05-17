ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

Galt Police: DNA points to deceased suspect in 1988 cold case

By Jacque Porter, Jeannie Nguyen
Galt, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and the Galt Police Department announced they have identified a suspect in a murder case from 1988.

Authorities said advances in DNA analysis technology led them to identify Terry Bramble as the lead suspect in the murder of 79-year-old Lucille Hultgren that occurred more than 30 years ago.

Hultgren was found strangled and stabbed to death in her home by members of the church.

Bramble died in 2011.

“For nearly two decades our crime lab, the Sacramento County DA’s crime lab, worked extensively to examine, to study and meticulously find the evidence that was necessary in this case,” Schubert said.

More photos released of items connected to Speed Freak Killers cold case

Schubert said that ultimately it was Hultgren who helped solve the case as Bramble’s DNA was collected from under her fingernails.

Bramble’s DNA was on file in a DNA databank as a convicted sex offender as a result of a 1992 case.

Galt Police Chief Brian Kalinowski said they are investigating whether he may have been involved in other crimes.

“Related to other cases he may be involved in, we are canvassing other jurisdictions to see if there are any common cold cases out there that we can look into not only here in our community but in the region,” Kalinowski said. “The second issue, that 1992 case is a San Joaquin County case that’s archived and we’re still working to pull that case information to find out the specifics of that case but it was attempt sexual assault that occurred in San Joaquin County.”

Kalinowski said Bramble had been living under a bridge on Highway 99 for about 5 years at the time of his death prior to his death from natural causes.

