Readers of all ages – kids, teens and adults – can explore “Oceans of Possibilities” and win prizes during Summer Reading at Mentor Public Library. They can sign up at any of the branches starting June 2, and once they’ve registered, kids entering sixth grade or younger will earn a raffle ticket for every hour they read or are read to, according to a news release. The more they read, the better chance they have to win one of the library’s prizes.

MENTOR, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO