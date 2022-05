JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kevin Troy Williamson, 59, appeared in court Saturday after being arrested on battery charges in connection with an assault that was caught on video. A judge confirmed that the assault Williamson was arrested for an incident that happened at a BP gas station at 3551 University Blvd. in Jacksonville, the location of an assault on Rayme McCoy that was caught on video.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO