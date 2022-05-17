ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

2 arrested in beating death of homeless man in Anaheim

By Alexa Mae Asperin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. - Detectives arrested two people in connection with the homicide of a homeless man in Anaheim last year. Daniel Salazar, 30, and Kaitlyn Stewart, 20, both homeless individuals in Anaheim, were arrested by...

