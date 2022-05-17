ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Tri-State COVID cases are rising: Should you change behavior?

By Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heiVg_0fhHEFPV00

COVID-19 restrictions across the nation are all but gone but cases in the Tri-State are quickly rising.

Although the numbers are drastically lower than what we were seeing just a few months ago, Dr. Carl J. Fichtenbaum, Principal Investigator for UC's Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial, said the current data could indicate that we are heading in that direction once again.

"Bottom line is that lots of people are getting COVID in the community," Dr. Fichtenbaum siad.

All counties in the Tri-State have once again reached either moderate, substantial or high COVID transmission levels, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker , with the most populous counties at the highest risk level .

Dr. Fichtenbaum said it's important for people to think about their own risks and those of the people around them to make choices about activities based on that risk.

If you answer "yes" to any of the following questions, Dr. Fichtenbaum said you need to consider masking and be concerned about going out in public or gathering with people (including family and friends) in close proximity (meals, parties, etc.):

  • Are you immunosuppressed?
  • Are you older than 65 years of age?
  • Do you have other health conditions where getting COVID might not be good for you?

While the transmission risk is high, COVID-19 community levels in the Tri-State are still in the CDC's lowest possible category. Dr. Fichtenbaum said not to use that number to make choices about how to react to the spread of the virus.

"Community level is a metric of several different things – It is transmission, hospitalizations and percent of hospital beds devoted to COVID," Dr. Fichtenbaum said.

He said there are not many people being admitted to hospitals for COVID-19, which is why that designation is still 'low.' But he said when that number rises, it's too late to react.

"I don’t think people should focus on the number of people in the hospital because when that starts rising, it’s a little late to make better choices," Fichtenbaum said.

According to the CDC community transmission risk is measured by two factors: The number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days and percentage of positive tests during the past seven days. In Hamilton County for example, the rate of positive COVID tests was 12.26% in the last 7 days and new cases per 100,000 were at 122.21, prompting the "High" designation.

CDC

Here's a real-time look at where things stand right now

OHIO
These are the Ohio counties in the CDC's highest level of community transmission risk:

  • Brown
  • Butler
  • Clermont
  • Clinton
  • Hamilton
  • Warren

Ohio updates its COVID-19 data every Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Click HERE to head to Ohio's dashboard.

KENTUCKY
These are the Kentucky counties in the CDC's highest level of community transmission risk:

  • Campbell
  • Kenton

Kentucky updates its COVID-19 data every Monday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Click HERE to head to Kentucky's dashboard.

INDIANA
These are the Indiana counties in the CDC's highest level of community transmission risk:

  • Franklin
  • Union

Indiana updates its COVID-19 data three times a week, according to the states' COVID-19 dashboard website. Click HERE to head to Indiana's dashboard.

This is a side by side look at where Tri-State cases were one month ago compared to where they are now (may take a moment to load):

According to experts , the coming wave will likely be caused by a COVID mutation called BA.2. It's thought to be 30% more contagious than omicron. Health leaders said the wave will be bigger than it looks because cases are extremely under-reported due to more at-home testing.

READ MORE
All Americans can receive another set of free COVID-19 tests
Coronavirus could become as seasonal as the flu, CDC chief says
Coronavirus can infect and destroy placenta in expecting mothers, study warns
Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus

The Associated Press and ABC contributed to this article.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Says COVID Vaccines May Cause AIDS

In a video interview published on the right-wing social media platform Rumble, Sen. Ron Johnson said it “may be true” that vaccines against COVID-19 cause AIDS. Johnson was being interviewed by anti-vaccine lawyer Todd Callender, who alleged that the shots induce AIDS and that the FDA knew so when the vaccines were approved for emergency use.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Hamilton County, OH
Government
Hamilton County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
MedicalXpress

Company hid problems with COVID vaccines from FDA

Evidence of quality control problems was hidden by a company contracted by the U.S. government to produce hundreds of millions of COVID vaccine doses, a new House committee report shows. It noted that Emergent BioSolutions didn't disclose the issues at its Bayview plant in Baltimore to U.S. Food and Drug...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri State#Covid#Cdc#Uc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
WDTN

Nurse, dentist, doctors, charged with drug distribution

In one case, a Kentucky dentist was charged with illegally prescribing opioids to a patient three times in five days, with the patient dying of a morphine overdose from one prescription, according to the Justice Department. Other defendants lived or worked in Alabama, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia and Tennessee.
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy